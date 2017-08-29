Undocumented Residents In Storm-Ravaged Houston Remain Nervous About Seeking Help

Officials have repeatedly said they will not ask anyone seeking help about their immigration status, but fears remain.

Conception Casa, center, and his friend check on Rhonda Worthington after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston on Aug. 28.

Despite assurances from officials in Texas, undocumented residents in flood-ravaged Houston say they fear putting themselves at risk of deportation if they seek help.



State and local officials have said repeatedly that they will not ask people about their immigration status if they seek help from rising storm waters, but rumors to the contrary are still causing anxiety.



"There's definitely concern from our communities about whether or not they should go out and get help," said Oscar Hernandez, an organizer with United We Dream in Houston.

The Trump administration's focus on deporting nearly all undocumented people, a new Texas law that allows authorities to ask suspects for immigration papers, and the possible repeal of DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, haven't eased those concerns, he added.

There were at least 575,000 undocumented people living in Houston in 2014, according to an estimate from the Pew Research Center.



Jaime, a resident in southwest Houston who didn't want to use his last name because he is undocumented, said he had heard the public reassurances on the news, but he'd prefer to take refuge at a church, rather than a public shelter, if it came to it.

"The news is saying that if you don't have [documents] it doesn't matter," the 58-year-old said. "At least there's that."