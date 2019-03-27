Trump Supports More Disaster Funding For Americans Who Need It — Just Not The Ones Living In Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump supports congressional efforts to provide disaster funds to a variety of states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Kansas — but not for Puerto Rico he told senators this week, continuing a pattern of hostility toward the US territory as it continues to recover from two hurricanes.

On Tuesday, the president told Republican senators at their weekly lunch that he thought Puerto Rico had already received a disproportionate amount of disaster relief, and that they had not spent the money on appropriate projects, members said. The remarks came a day after the Washington Post reported that Trump told advisers he didn’t want “another single dollar going to the island” in a meeting last month.

Trump brought charts with him to Tuesday’s lunch, several senators who were present confirmed, meant to show that Puerto Rico had received far more funding than other disaster-hit areas and that the island had spent the funds irresponsibly. It’s not clear what the president’s source was for those numbers, but several investigations have found that aid for Puerto Rico in terms of funding, boots on the ground, and supplies lagged severely behind what was provided to Texas and Florida in the immediate aftermath of their respective storms in 2017. That’s in addition to an internal report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency itself, which found that the response to the crisis in Puerto Rico was inadequate.

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, one of the authors of a February letter to House and Senate leaders calling for more Puerto Rico relief funding, said Trump’s attitude towards Puerto Rico amounts to “diminishing a tragedy of historic proportions.”



“Denying the funds they need to recover while requesting the ‘A+ treatment’ for other states is insulting to Puerto Ricans and for Latinos in general to say the least,” Menendez told BuzzFeed News.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus chairman Joaquin Castro went further in a statement Wednesday. “President Trump's statements this week combined with his administration’s actions betray a horrifying truth: this President does not value the lives of American citizens in Puerto Rico and worse yet is actively undermining efforts to help the island's recovery,” Castro said. “This appalling behavior is unbecoming of the President's office and is one of the greatest failures of his presidency.”

At least one Republican, Sen. Marco Rubio, said the president’s comments did not seem to consider the scale of damage in Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“He thinks Puerto Rico got more money than all the states and territories. Obviously there’s some detail about why that’s the case that’s not being taken into account,” he said.

Trump’s opposition to disaster relief for the island is just his latest dig at the territory. Weeks after Hurricane Maria left the island’s infrastructure torn to shreds, he visited and threw paper towels at a crowd in a city where most residents did not have power or water for months. During the same visit, he said Maria was not a “real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina because the official death toll at the time was lower. Later, when local authorities admitted that more than 3,000 people died as a result of the storm, Trump said the deaths never happened and that the death toll was “done by the Democrats to make me look as bad as possible.”

In January, the White House also called Puerto Rico’s request for $600 million for food stamps “excessive and unnecessary.”

On Tuesday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Inspector General’s office confirmed that they are investigating whether the president directly interfered to stop funds from going to Puerto Rico from HUD, after the Washington Post reported that a senior HUD official resigned over the issue in December.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló pushed back on the president’s comments on Tuesday night.

“I can only assume that Trump is receiving misleading information from his own staff. I have now made several requests to meet with the President to discuss Puerto Rico’s recovery and reconstruction, but up to this day we haven’t received a confirmation or a date, even though Trump told me we would meet after his visit to Vietnam earlier this year,” Rosselló said in a statement. “I invite the President to stop listening to ignorant and completely wrong advice.

“People from all over the nation, and the world, have witnessed the inequalities Americans face on the island. The federal response and its treatment during these past months in the aftermath of Hurricane María is clear evidence of our second-class citizenship,” he said.



Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who co-signed the letter with Menendez, said that he thought the president’s criticisms of Puerto RIco “are bizarre beyond belief. Puerto Rico is struggling, it is still recovering and the federal government is shortchanging them.”



Describing Trump’s comments to Republicans Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “He said Texas got like 28 billion, Florida got 9 and that Puerto Rico got some huge amount of money, and at a point there comes the question, are we spending the money wisely?”

Graham added that he personally is not opposed to more disaster funding for Puerto Rico, but said, “I just want to make sure we’re not throwing money into the system without any sense of responsibility.”