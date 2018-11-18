Trump Gave His Own Presidency An A+ In A Wide-Ranging Fox News Interview

Fox News/Twitter

President Trump said he would give himself "an A+" as president in a wide-ranging interview during which he talked about everything from the midterm elections to the Mueller investigation and the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace asked Trump, "In the pantheon of great presidents ... do you make the top 10?" "I think I'm doing a great job. We have the best economy we've ever had. We would have been at war with North Korea if, let's say, that administration continued forward," Trump replied. "I would give myself, I would— Look, I hate to do it, but I will do it, I would give myself an A+. Is that enough? Can I go higher than that?" he said.

Two days ago, the CIA concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish authorities have shared audio of the journalist's killing with the US government. Trump said the US government has the tape, but he doesn't want to listen it. "Because it’s a suffering tape. It’s a terrible tape. I’ve been fully briefed on it. There’s no reason for me to hear it. In fact, I said to the people, 'Should I?' They said: 'You really shouldn’t. There’s no reason.' I know exactly— I know everything that went on in the tape without having to hear it," Trump said. When asked if the crown prince lied to Trump when he repeatedly denied being involved in the plot, Trump said, "Well, will anybody really know?



"All right, will anybody really know?" he said. "But he did have certainly people that were reasonably close to him ... that were probably involved." Trump went on to say that his administration had "put on very heavy sanctions, massive sanctions on a large group of people from Saudi Arabia."



"At the same time we do have an ally and I want to stick with an ally that in many ways has been very good," he said.

