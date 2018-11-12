In the lead-up to the release of his latest movie, Widows, director Steve McQueen said reviews of the film reflect a lack of diversity among movie critics.



"Through the critique of this movie, I’ve seen sexism in a way and racism in a way, which is interesting, even if it's a positive review," he said. "People don't even notice that, but when you've got 90% of the critics are white males, that's what happens."

Speaking to host Audie Cornish on Profile, BuzzFeed News' interview show on Facebook Watch, McQueen said the subtle racism he observed in reviews of his movie, which stars all-women leads including Viola Davis, is indicative of wider ongoing diversity problems in the film industry.

"We need more women directors. We need more black directors. We need more of a diversity across the board of representations within movies as well as critics," he said.

He said that in Widows he wanted to "tell a story of ordinary women" that reflected the environment he grew up in, "where women were the people who made the decisions."

Referring to one scene, in which Viola Davis and Liam Neeson, who plays her husband, kiss and have sex onscreen, McQueen said the scene serves to "amplify a mixed-race couple kissing in a way that their tongues onscreen is the first image."

"If you saw it in the street you wouldn't think twice of it but somehow on the big screen it sort of amplifies and magnetizes what that is," he added.