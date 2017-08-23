A Concert Venue In The Netherlands Was Evacuated After A "Specific" Terrorist Threat

A concert in the Dutch city of Rotterdam was canceled Wednesday after police, acting on a terrorism tip from Spanish authorities, stopped a van with gas bottles inside.

The van, which had Spanish plates, was stopped near The Maassilo, which had planned to host the California-based band, the Allah-Las. Police found that the vehicle contained a number of gas canisters.



The driver was arrested, although later police said he was likely drunk at the time, and that a search of his home had uncovered nothing, according to AP.

Police said the driver had been released, but authorities remained on edge after authorities said they had received information about a threat from Spanish officials, which had prompted the search of the van and cancellation of the concert, the AP reported.

On Thursday, Rotterdam Police Chief Frank Paauw said officers had been passed information on a "specific" threat against the concert by Spanish authorities. Police said a second man, identified as a 22-year-old in the province of Brabant, was arrested in connection to the tip from Spanish officials and that the threat had now passed.

The man had been arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning on suspicion of being involved in the preparation of a terrorist attack, a police statement said.