Rose McGowan Alleges That Lisa Bloom Tried To Get Her On The "'Harvey's Changed' Bandwagon"

Rose McGowan, one of the first women to publicly allege that Harvey Weinstein had sexually assaulted her, says that former Weinstein attorney Lisa Bloom approached her publisher to try to change her public stance on the producer.

Bloom, in a statement to BuzzFeed News, said she never reached out to McGowan's agent.

In a lengthy Facebook post from what appears to be her personal Facebook page on Saturday night, McGowan said that Bloom offered her money via her literary publisher in exchange for support for Weinstein.

"You know what is truth, Lisa? I feel like people should know that you've been calling my literary agent and saying there'd be money for me if I got on the 'Harvey's Changed' bandwagon?" the actor wrote. "You told her that I should care about HIS reputation. How HE has a family now and how HE has changed. Well, guess what? I've always had a family and that didn't stop him from assaulting me."

Bloom called the allegation "completely false" in a statement to BuzzFeed News on Sunday.

"I never called Rose McGowan's literary agent. I don't even know who her agent is. I never threatened Rose McGowan, nor offered her money, nor reached out to her. This is completely false," Bloom said in the statement. "I have withdrawn from my representation of Harvey Weinstein and apologized for being involved in this. I am sorry for the pain Rose McGowan is in. But this is completely false."

"I would add that I also don’t know who her lawyer is," she said in an email.



BuzzFeed News has reached out to McGowan for comment.

Bloom was Weinstein's lawyer when the Oct. 5 New York Times article that initially exposed his alleged misconduct was published — at the time she said, "He denies many of the accusations as patently false."



She went on to say that he was “an old dinosaur learning new ways.” and that she was advising him and had “explained to him that due to the power difference between a major studio head like him and most others in the industry, whatever his motives, some of his words and behaviors can be perceived as inappropriate, even intimidating.”

Three days later, as further allegations against Weinstein continued to emerge, Bloom resigned from her role as his attorney.

“I can see that my just being associated with this was a mistake,” Bloom told BuzzFeed News on Saturday. “All I can say is, from my perspective, I thought, ‘Here is my chance to get to the root of the problem from the inside. I am usually on the outside throwing stones. Here is my chance to be in the inside and to get a guy to handle this thing in a different way.’ I thought that would be a positive thing, but clearly it did not go over at all.”



Prior to the Weinstein allegations, Bloom had been working with the Weinstein Company to turn her book Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It into a documentary series.



