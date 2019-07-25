Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló Has Resigned After Weeks Of Massive Protests

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló resigned late Wednesday after Puerto Ricans took to the streets during historic protests calling for him to step down.



Rosselló said he would step down on Aug. 2 "to allow for an orderly transition," and he will be replaced by Puerto Rico Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez.

The governor made the announcement at close to midnight on Wednesday. He had been expected to resign at 5 p.m. in accordance with an agreement with Puerto Rico's House of Representatives, but remained silent for hours as protesters gathered, along with a heavy police presence, and tension built on the streets of San Juan.

His resignation came after nearly two weeks of mounting pressure from protesters and legislators on the island and in Washington, and after a series of resignations in his cabinet and staff. His decision came as members of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives, which is controlled by Rosselló's own party, told BuzzFeed News they had enough votes and had set a meeting on Thursday to begin impeachment proceedings against him.

On Monday, while hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans took part in one of the largest protests in the island's history to demand his resignation, Rosselló again said he would not resign.