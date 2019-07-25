Puerto Rico Lawmakers Are Moving To Impeach The Governor After Weeks Of Historic Protests

SAN JUAN — After nearly two weeks of increasingly tense protests and calls from members of his own party to resign, Puerto Rico’s legislature signaled Wednesday night it was moving to begin impeachment proceedings against embattled Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.



The governor was widely expected to resign on Wednesday, and scheduled a press conference in the evening, but Rosselló failed to appear. As the night went on without word from Rosselló, growing numbers of protesters arrived outside the governor's mansion in Old San Juan, along with large police force, according to civil rights observers on the ground.

Members of the House of Representatives will meet on Thursday at 1 p.m. to take the first official step toward impeaching the governor, setting up a commission for the process, members of the legislature said.

On Monday, while hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans took part in one of the largest protests in the island's history to demand his resignation, Rosselló again said he would not resign. A statement from his office on Wednesday said he "has not resigned" and is "in a process of reflection."

“I’ve seen the protests, I’ve heard the people talk, I’ve had a process of introspection. And I did, I made a decision, I’m not going to run, I’m not going to seek reelection. That way I can focus on the work at hand,” he said, in an interview with Fox News on Monday — the only time he has spoken to the press since protests began.

