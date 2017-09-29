These Puerto Ricans Are Returning Home To Find Family Members And Help Them Recover From Maria

It was an emotional moment for many to see the destruction below as they flew back home. "None of us in my family have heard from my dad," one US Army sergeant said.

SAN JUAN — More than a week after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico and caused unprecedented destruction, Puerto Ricans who were in other parts of the US for the storm and unable to get home are beginning to trickle back in.

Nelson Cruz-Bianchi, a Sergeant First-Class in the US Army, was among those on a flight early Friday morning. Flying into San Juan and seeing the flattened trees and brown, desolate earth surrounding the city, his main concern was getting out to Jayuya municipality, in the center of the island, to find his dad.

"None of us in my family have heard from my dad since the day before the storm hit," he told BuzzFeed News. "We kind of all think he’s okay but we want to know for sure."

He said he'd seen his dad's house on television when a news reporter flew over the region, but still hasn't heard from him.

Cruz-Bianchi said he's based at the Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. This is the first time in three years he's been home.

"It’s home, so it's kind of hard to see it like this," he said, struggling not to tear up. "It’s always such a beautiful island. But the people are strong and it’ll be better than it was before."



His command unit gave him until October 7th to look for his dad and, if he finds him and has time to spare, to help out with local relief efforts. He said he'll seek out the Red Cross after he locates his dad and put him on a plane out of Puerto Rico.

"As soon as I can link up with somebody after I find my dad, I’m more than willing. I’ve got my gloves, I've got my boots, so whatever they need me to do, I’m ready to do," he said.

Flight service into San Juan's damaged airport is still limited, with about 20 flights in and out of the airport each day — though more flights are being added gradually by major airlines.

The airport, which was hit hard by the storm and where hundreds of people were trapped waiting for flights over the weekend without reliable food, water or air conditioning, conditions are still crowded and hot. The power is back but the air conditioning is still out, and people are still sprawled on the floors and trying to cool themselves down with improvised fans.

