Comedian Drew Michael Doesn't Regret Using The Word "Faggot" In A 2011 Blog Post

Comedian Drew Michael won't say he regrets using the word "faggot" in a 2011 blog post but said that he has since deleted the post and "grown past" using the word. Speaking to host Audie Cornish on Profile, BuzzFeed News' interview show on Facebook Watch, Michael responded to a question about a post he wrote to give advice to young aspiring comedians in which he wrote, "Don't be a faggot."

"Obviously what I meant was don't be, like, don't be a loser, or don't complain, don't whine," he said.

"And in doing that I used that word instead of 'loser' and I actually took the blog down from my own website because I thought the whole thing was something that, I don't want this up," he said. "So not even because of one particular thing, I was like, I don't stand by it. I've grown past this whole thing, including the word in question."

Pushed on whether he has regrets about writing "Don't be a faggot," Michael said, "It's hard to say 'regret,' because I said it."

Michael went on to say that he thinks "it's okay to be wrong" when speaking in "the arts space," including stage shows, podcasts, and interview shows.

"The stage especially — when I say something on stage, I don't even necessarily believe everything that I'm saying. It's a way to experiment with what I actually believe," he said. Michael said he doesn't believe people should be held accountable for things they said or wrote in the past, and that people's careers should not be affected by their past actions. "I mean Leslie Jones was just on The View talking about this ... She said, like, I'm so glad social media didn't exist when I was in my twenties because the stuff I was saying was crazy. And it's like, yeah," he said.

He added that he thinks holding people accountable for things they said 10 years ago, for example, is "anti-human, anti-art, anti-life. "It takes people out of the present moment and it disincentivizes people from experimenting in the present, because they're worried this might not play in 10 years, and it's going to hurt me," he said. "It's like again, that's anti-human, anti-art, anti-life."