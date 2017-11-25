BuzzFeed News

Ivanka Trump And Chelsea Clinton Are Defending Malia Obama After A Smoke Rings Video

Ivanka Trump And Chelsea Clinton Are Defending Malia Obama After A Smoke Rings Video

The conservative website published leaked video of the former first daughter blowing smoke rings in private, sparking a massive outcry.

By Nidhi Prakash

Nidhi Prakash

Posted on November 24, 2017, at 7:02 p.m. ET

People are slamming conservative website the Daily Caller after they wrote about a video that appears to show former first daughter Malia Obama blowing smoke rings "in an undisclosed bathroom location."

The site said the video was originally uploaded to Instagram (then deleted) by Barstool Sports on Thanksgiving, but they included a YouTube version in their story.
The site said the video was originally uploaded to Instagram (then deleted) by Barstool Sports on Thanksgiving, but they included a YouTube version in their story.

The 19-year-old Harvard student has also had to endure tabloid attention recently after video emerged of her kissing a young man at a football game.

After the Daily Caller wrote about what appeared to be the leaked Snapchat video of Obama blowing smoke rings, many people attacked the conservative website.

Mark R. Yzaguirre @markyzaguirre

They argued the children of presidents should be off-limits to the press, unless they actively insert themselves into politics.

Laura Ehrig @LauraEhrig

They also pointed out that the Daily Caller has an entire section called "the Daily Vaper."

Squatch of Nambia @GuitarSquatch1

Current first daughter Ivanka Trump even stepped up to defend Obama on Twitter. "She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits," Trump wrote.

Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

And Chelsea Clinton was right behind her, writing that Malia Obama "should not be your clickbait."

Chelsea Clinton @ChelseaClinton

Many people argued that Obama's smoke rings paled in comparison to the alleged wrongdoings by Donald Trump Jr.

David Dennis Jr. @DavidDTSS

✊LilMzResistanista✊ @bruntofitall

But others were just impressed by Obama's mad skills.

Ashley C. Ford @iSmashFizzle

Charles Clymér🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer

David Klion @DavidKlion

Hip hop artist Common had probably the best response to all of this.

COMMON @common

