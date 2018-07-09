Immigration Agents Arrested This Couple Who Were Visiting A Relative At An Army Fort On July 4

Margarito Silva and Concepción Barrios, who are from Mexico and have lived in the US for more than 20 years, were arrested after showing their IDNYC cards. They were visiting family to celebrate the holiday.

A couple visiting their son-in-law on a military base to celebrate July 4 were arrested by immigration officials and are being held in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in upstate New York.

Margarito Silva and Concepción Barrios, who live in New York City and are undocumented, were visiting their daughter and son-in-law, who is stationed at Fort Drum military base.

The couple presented their IDNYC cards at the entrance to the base, according to Daniel Altschuler, an advocate with Make the Road New York who has been working with the family. Government-issued IDNYC cards are available to all New York City residents regardless of their immigration status.



"The military officials questioned it and then they asked for a different form of identification and then they ultimately ended up calling Customs and Border Protection," Altschuler told BuzzFeed News. "CBP detained them and took them to an ICE detention facility, where they still are."

Julie Halpin, a spokesperson for the Fort Drum military base, told BuzzFeed News that the couple were asked for a second form of identification beyond the IDNYC cards because they are not part of state and national registries.

"So we can’t use that ID to verify it against anything else," she said. The couple then handed over their Mexican passports, she said, which security personnel looked at and found no valid visa or immigration document. Then the couple were not asked to leave, Halpin said, but instead, CBP was called. She said officials at the base "must call CBP" for "any issues we have that involve passports."

A spokesperson for CBP told BuzzFeed News in a statement that Border Patrol received a call from Fort Drum military police "regarding two individuals attempting to gain access to a federal facility."

"Border Patrol Agents responded and interviewed the couple who admitted to being illegally present in the United States. Both subjects were charged with being Present in the United States without Admission or Parole (INA 212A6A1)," the statement said, adding that the couple are being held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York, in ICE custody, as they await a hearing before an immigration judge.

A spokesperson for ICE referred BuzzFeed News to CBP for comment, but said the couple have had no prior contact with ICE.

"We came to visit our family at Fort Drum, New York & They called BORDER PATROL on my parents. And within minutes as my 5 YEAR OLD watches her grandmother and my father whom is her only father being arrested, shes crying and what do i tell her now?" Perla Silva, one of the couple's daughters, wrote on Facebook two days after her parents were arrested.

Silva and Barrios' family say they have visited their son-in-law on military bases before and had no problem using just their IDNYC cards.



"Why were my parents singled out. Why was this time different than any times in the past we’ve all visited other bases. Military bases in Colorado, Hawaii, Fort Hamilton base," wrote Perla on Facebook.

Halpin, the Fort Drum spokesperson, said the city IDs have never been valid identification at the base.

"Nothing has changed as far as access control at Fort Drum. I can’t speak for the entire Army or for this family’s experience elsewhere — only here," she said.