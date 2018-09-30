Kanye West Went On A Pro-Trump Rant On “SNL” Wearing A MAGA Hat And People Booed

Kanye West was the musical guest on this week’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live .

But things got really weird as the show was winding up, after Kanye performed while wearing a MAGA hat.

By this point, the show was no longer broadcasting, but comedian Chris Rock and others in the audience posted clips of the rant online.

“The blacks want always Democrats,” Kanye said. “You know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare … does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

Chris Rock’s Instagram story captured Kanye West going on a rant about Trump after “SNL” last night. Cheering and boos can be heard from the audience. https://t.co/aXmG9JirrM

“There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” Kanye said.

Kanye first tweeted about loving Trump back in April.

At one part of Rock’s video, several people in the crowd can be heard booing.

At another point, Rock himself can be heard saying, “Oh my god.”

Host Adam Driver and cast members behind Kanye could be seen rolling their eyes and shaking their heads while he ranted. Others stared at the floor uncomfortably.