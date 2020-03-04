Why Did Joe Biden Do So Well On Super Tuesday? These Voters Explain.

LOS ANGELES — On Sunday, Karen Badon filled out a ballot to vote early for Elizabeth Warren, after deciding that she agreed more with Warren’s platform than anyone else’s.



She didn’t send it in. On the night of Super Tuesday, she stood in line at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center in Los Angeles with a Biden for President sign in hand, the candidate she’d ended up voting for instead.

"I saw all these people dropping out and they were all endorsing Biden, and I thought, 'Biden is the one who can be elected,'" said Badon, 57. "So I did not mail in my ballot. I went to vote today, tore up my ballot, and voted for Biden."

Joe Biden delivered results on Super Tuesday well beyond expectations, with about 30% of Super Tuesday voters saying in exit polls they’d made up their minds on who to support in the last few days, and almost half of those voters saying they’d decided to go with Biden. He surprised with wins over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Texas, the second-largest state of the day. The race in California was not decided by early Wednesday morning.

Badon was among the crowd at Biden’s election night rally in Baldwin Hills with three other women who all voted for Biden. They talked to BuzzFeed News about how they arrived at their choice, telling part of the story of the Democratic primary's sudden turn.

Carla Taravella, 52, had decided she was voting for Pete Buttigieg, until he dropped out and endorsed Biden on Monday.

“It was very close between the two, I was back and forth,” she said. Buttigieg’s endorsement helped, but Biden was always her number two choice, because she likes his demeanor and his experience in politics.

Debbie Mars, 63, said she’s been behind Biden since he announced, because of his “kindness and civility.”

Mars, who is black, said Biden was the candidate who came across as the most genuinely invested in black communities, a view that helped Biden to a blow-out win in South Carolina this past weekend.

“As a very proud African American, many of us are very offended at being the flavor of the week. Many of the candidates are bubbling up, ‘we need the black vote, we need the black vote.’ And it makes us feel very much token. This is a very organic thing with Joe,” she said.

She looked at Biden’s track record as “a solid policy maker, decision maker,” she said, adding that she’s not worried about the fact that he’s 77-years-old and criticisms over his occasional verbal mishaps because “politics is a machine anyway, he’s going to have plenty of people around him to keep him on the straight and narrow.”