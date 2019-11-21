Joe Biden Said To Support #MeToo We Should "Keep Punching At" Domestic Violence

Former vice president Joe Biden said he would support the #MeToo movement as president by “punching at” domestic violence during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Atlanta.

Biden was asked by moderator Kristen Welker if there were specific measures he would take as president to address sexual violence and sexual harassment.

“No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense, and that rarely ever occurs,” Biden said. “And so we have to just change the culture, period, and keep punching at it, and punching at it, and punching at it.” The comment got some incidental laughs in the audience, prompting Biden to say, “No, I really mean it.”

He first pointed to his record of having authored the original Violence Against Women Act, and then said, “The fact is that what happens now, is that we have to fundamentally change the culture, the culture of how women are treated.” He went on to talk about the “It’s On Us” college campus sexual assault reform initiative aimed at young men, which he launched as vice president.

In focusing on domestic violence, he did not directly address broader sexual assault or harassment, the key issues of the #MeToo movement, in his response.