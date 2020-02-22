Joe Biden’s Campaign Says He’s Actually Not Supporting A Moratorium On Deportations

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed Biden days before the town hall, and on Friday night Mayra Macias, the organization’s executive director, tweeted that Biden in a meeting with the group had committed to a moratorium on deportations in his first 100 days.

At a CNN town hall on Thursday, Biden said, "We have a right to protect the border. But the idea — and by the way, nobody, and some of you are going to get mad at me with this, but nobody is going to be deported in my first 100 days until we get through the point that we find out the only rationale for deportation will be whether or not, whether or not you've committed a felony while in the country.”

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign denied hours before caucusing begins in Nevada on Saturday that the candidate is committing to a moratorium on deportations for his first 100 days in office, after a major Latino advocacy group endorsed him and said they understood that he was committing to that idea.

Vice President @JoeBiden will: ✔️ Introduce legislation for immigration reform in his first week in office that provides a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants ✔️ Put a moratorium on deportations for his first 100 days (2/3)

The endorsement of a major Latino group was a win for Biden in the lead-up to the Nevada caucus, which the team has repeatedly said is “the beginning of a representation of what the country looks like,” as Biden said on Friday night at a campaign event.



“Latino Victory Fund is one of the most important organizations in the country,” Biden said, thanking the group for their endorsement on Friday.

“It’s the single most important group in America,” Biden said of Latinos.

“The Vice President made clear in his town hall answer, as he has said many times before, that under his Administration, enforcement efforts will be narrowly targeted to those who commit a felony offense in the United States or who present a national security threat,” the Biden adviser told BuzzFeed News on Saturday. “Trump's enforcement actions have been so egregious and indiscriminate, the VP was saying that he would pause and take the time to review the deportation proceedings of those with long-standing ties in the United States, of families with children here, to ensure we are correcting Trump's abuses.”

“The Vice President's entire answer was premised on and grounded in his commitment to ending family separations, he's been saying that for months, and his answer was entirely consistent with that,” the aide said.



The campaign's description of Biden's stance is at odds with what the Latino Victory Fund understood of his position. Another spokesperson for the group confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday night that their understanding was that this was a change of policy from Biden, and that he had announced that shift in position publicly for the first time at the CNN town hall.

Immigrant rights advocate Jess Morales Rocketto, who initially congratulated Latino Victory Fund and Macias for getting the campaign to shift their stance on a moratorium, said on learning that the campaign denied that there’s been a change in policy, “The vice president keeps taking courageous stances and then walking away from them.”



The position the campaign outlined on Saturday morning is in fact more in line with the enforcement priorities put in place under the Obama administration, rather than a moratorium.