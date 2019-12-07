Joe Biden Gave An Aggressive Defense Of How He Handles Criticism Of His Son
"The appearance looked bad and he acknowledged that. And that’s it, that’s all I’m going to talk about," Biden told reporters aboard his campaign bus a day after a tense exchange with a voter.
DECORAH, IOWA — Joe Biden vehemently defended how he handles criticisms of his son Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine Friday night, one day after he got into a heated exchange with a man who asked him about his role in his son’s work at a campaign event.
“Every time I've been asked about it, my response has been, ‘This is about Donald Trump, period, period, period,” the former vice president told reporters aboard his campaign bus in Iowa Friday night, when asked about his answers to questions about his son.
When a reporter pointed out that was not how Biden responded to a question about his son from an older man on Thursday, he said the questioner “lied.”
“He said I went out of my way to get my son the job. No one has ever said that, it is not true and I never did,” Biden said. “My son speaks for himself. He's a 47-year-old man. He didn't do anything wrong.”
Biden had a tense exchange with an older man at a campaign stop Thursday after the man said Biden was “too old” to be president and questioned him about Hunter Biden’s involvement in Ukraine, saying the former vice president “sent” his son there. Biden called the man a “damn liar” and challenged him to an IQ test or push-up contest. At one point, Biden appeared to call the man “fat,” something the former vice president later denied.
The man in part set Biden off by insinuating that he and his son had acted inappropriately in Ukraine. Hunter Biden was on the board of the gas company Burisma, and he’s been the focus of President Donald Trump’s efforts with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Those efforts are now central to Congress’ impeachment inquiry into the president. There’s no evidence that the former vice president acted inappropriately, and Hunter Biden recently said serving on the board was “poor judgment” but that he “did nothing wrong at all.”
Biden pointed back to those remarks by his son during a roughly 20-minute, wide-ranging conversation with reporters on his bus Friday night.
“Hunter Biden spoke publicly about it,” the former vice president said. “He said that in retrospect, if he had thought about how it was going to be handled by Giuliani and company, he wouldn’t have done it but that nothing he did that he did wrong. The appearance looked bad and he acknowledged that. And that’s it, that’s all I’m going to talk about.”
Biden said he’d had “one conversation” with his son about the job. “I said, ‘I hope you know what you’re doing,’ when I found out he was there. If you notice, nothing is said other than appearance that anything at all was done incorrectly by my son.”
“I'm not going to comment on anything other than my son speaks for himself,” Biden said. “He's a 47-year-old man. He didn't do anything wrong. He didn't like the way it appeared, he didn't rejoin the board.”
Voters at Biden’s events Friday repeatedly brought up Biden’s back-and-forth with the man Thursday, with most of his supporters saying they generally approved of how he handled the situation. Still, even some supporters said he went a little too far.
Ann Gibny, 56, brought up the argument to BuzzFeed News at a campaign event in Elkader. She said she’d consider voting for Biden next year “if he stops acting like Trump.”
“We definitely want somebody who’s not like Trump, who respects people,” she said.
Biden on the bus was also asked if he would commit to not appointing donors to ambassadorships, something Sen. Elizabeth Warren has said she would do and other candidates, like Pete Buttigieg, have not gone so far on.
“I'm going to appoint the best people,” Biden said, without making that commitment. “Nobody, in fact, would be appointed by me based on what they contributed.”
Biden also flaunted his polling strength with black voters, when asked why he believes Buttigieg has struggled to gain black support.
“I think anybody could possibly broaden their coalition, all I'm saying is from the beginning you all doubted that I had support from black communities,” he said.
“I have more support from the black community than anybody, everybody combined,” he added. “Because that's where I come from, my political base has been there.”
Nidhi Prakash is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Nidhi Prakash at nidhi.prakash@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
Matt Berman is the politics editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this reporter at matt.berman@buzzfeed.com
Contact Matt Berman at matt.berman@buzzfeed.com.