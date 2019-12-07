Joe Biden Gave An Aggressive Defense Of How He Handles Criticism Of His Son

DECORAH, IOWA — Joe Biden vehemently defended how he handles criticisms of his son Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine Friday night, one day after he got into a heated exchange with a man who asked him about his role in his son’s work at a campaign event.

“Every time I've been asked about it, my response has been, ‘This is about Donald Trump, period, period, period,” the former vice president told reporters aboard his campaign bus in Iowa Friday night, when asked about his answers to questions about his son.

When a reporter pointed out that was not how Biden responded to a question about his son from an older man on Thursday, he said the questioner “lied.”

“He said I went out of my way to get my son the job. No one has ever said that, it is not true and I never did,” Biden said. “My son speaks for himself. He's a 47-year-old man. He didn't do anything wrong.”

Biden had a tense exchange with an older man at a campaign stop Thursday after the man said Biden was “too old” to be president and questioned him about Hunter Biden’s involvement in Ukraine, saying the former vice president “sent” his son there. Biden called the man a “damn liar” and challenged him to an IQ test or push-up contest. At one point, Biden appeared to call the man “fat,” something the former vice president later denied.

The man in part set Biden off by insinuating that he and his son had acted inappropriately in Ukraine. Hunter Biden was on the board of the gas company Burisma, and he’s been the focus of President Donald Trump’s efforts with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Those efforts are now central to Congress’ impeachment inquiry into the president. There’s no evidence that the former vice president acted inappropriately, and Hunter Biden recently said serving on the board was “poor judgment” but that he “did nothing wrong at all.”

Biden pointed back to those remarks by his son during a roughly 20-minute, wide-ranging conversation with reporters on his bus Friday night.