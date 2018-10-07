At Least 12 People Have Died And More Than 180 Are Injured After An Earthquake Struck Haiti

The magnitude 5.9 earthquake is the most destructive to hit Haiti since 2010.

Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

At least 12 people died and 188 others were wounded after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked Haiti on Saturday night, according to the Haitian interior ministry.

Haiti's Interior Minister Fednel Monchery told a local radio station, MAGK9, that 12 people had died as of Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse visited Port-de-Paix, a city close to the epicenter of the earthquake, on Sunday.



Je profite de ma visite à Port- de -Paix pour féliciter les policiers de la ville qui ont répondu à l’appel de la population, en restant fidèles à leur devise qui est de «protéger et servir». https://t.co/uNxD1kiywD

Authorities were evaluating their next steps from an operations center in Port-de-Paix, Moïse tweeted.

Je suis au Centre d’Opérations d’Urgence Départemental (COUD) à Port-de-Paix, pour le bilan des dégâts enregistrés, suite au passage du séisme. Le processus d’évaluation des actions déjà entreprises, en plus de celles à venir, se poursuit afin de mieux affronter la réalité. https://t.co/bpXVRW3rR2