At Least 12 People Have Died And More Than 180 Are Injured After An Earthquake Struck Haiti

The magnitude 5.9 earthquake is the most destructive to hit Haiti since 2010.

By Nidhi Prakash

Posted on October 7, 2018, at 4:48 p.m. ET

At least 12 people died and 188 others were wounded after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked Haiti on Saturday night, according to the Haitian interior ministry.

Haiti's Interior Minister Fednel Monchery told a local radio station, MAGK9, that 12 people had died as of Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse visited Port-de-Paix, a city close to the epicenter of the earthquake, on Sunday.

Président Jovenel Moïse @moisejovenel

Authorities were evaluating their next steps from an operations center in Port-de-Paix, Moïse tweeted.

Président Jovenel Moïse @moisejovenel

In 2010, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed some 300,000 people, displaced 1.5 million from their homes, and wreaked destruction on Haiti.

The country is still recovering from the damage inflicted on infrastructure during that disaster, and a cholera outbreak that followed, which killed thousands more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

