At Least 12 People Have Died And More Than 180 Are Injured After An Earthquake Struck Haiti
The magnitude 5.9 earthquake is the most destructive to hit Haiti since 2010.
At least 12 people died and 188 others were wounded after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked Haiti on Saturday night, according to the Haitian interior ministry.
Haiti's Interior Minister Fednel Monchery told a local radio station, MAGK9, that 12 people had died as of Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse visited Port-de-Paix, a city close to the epicenter of the earthquake, on Sunday.
Authorities were evaluating their next steps from an operations center in Port-de-Paix, Moïse tweeted.
In 2010, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed some 300,000 people, displaced 1.5 million from their homes, and wreaked destruction on Haiti.
The country is still recovering from the damage inflicted on infrastructure during that disaster, and a cholera outbreak that followed, which killed thousands more.
