More Than Two Dozen Democratic Senators Have Called For Al Franken To Resign

news

Multiple women have accused Franken of sexual misconduct.

By Nidhi Prakash

Nidhi Prakash

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 6, 2017, at 2:47 p.m. ET

Posted on December 6, 2017, at 11:38 a.m. ET

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Several Democratic senators called on Sen. Al Franken to resign Wednesday after several women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

The calls for Franken's resignation came hours after the latest allegation, when Politico reported that a seventh woman — a former Democratic congressional aide — accused Franken of trying to forcibly kiss her in 2006 while he was the host of a radio show. He has denied the latest accusation.

The pressure from members of Franken's own party is immense. Franken's office said he will make an announcement on Thursday.

Talk radio host Leeann Tweeden first accused the senator on Nov. 16 of forcibly kissing her and groping her while she was asleep during a USO tour of the Middle East in 2006. In the past three weeks, six other women have come forward.

There is currently a Senate Ethics Committee hearing into the incidents, and Franken has said he will cooperate with the investigation.

A group of six female senators, Sens. Gillibrand, Hassan, Hirono, Harris, McCaskill, and Murray, were the first to issue statements in a short period of time on Wednesday, saying Franken should resign. They were soon joined by several colleagues and DNC Chair Tom Perez.

“Obviously there were new allegations today, and enough is enough. I mean, this is a conversation we’ve been having for a very long time, and it’s a conversation that this country needs to have," Gillibrand said at an event Wednesday. "And I think when we start having to talk about the differences between sexual assault, and sexual harassment and unwanted groping, you are having the wrong conversation. You need to draw a line in the sand and say none of it is OK. None of it is acceptable."

She went on to say she doesn't think "Congress is equipped, I don’t think they have the tools, to do the kind of accountability the American people are searching for."

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined the calls for Franken to resign.

Senate Minority @SenSchumer calls on Sen. Franken to resign: “I consider Senator Franken a dear friend and greatl… https://t.co/s3cPXdnXUD
Emma Loop @LoopEmma

Senate Minority @SenSchumer calls on Sen. Franken to resign: “I consider Senator Franken a dear friend and greatl… https://t.co/s3cPXdnXUD

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who represents Minnesota with Franken, tweeted that "sexual harassment is unacceptable," and that she is "confident" Franken "will make the right decision."

Gillibrand called for his resignation first:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: KirstenGillibrand
It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women. He should resign.
Sen. Maggie Hassan @SenatorHassan

It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women. He should resign.

Today, I am calling on my colleague Al Franken to step aside. I’ve struggled with this decision because he’s been a… https://t.co/6o1WP2RhFC
Senator Mazie Hirono @maziehirono

Today, I am calling on my colleague Al Franken to step aside. I’ve struggled with this decision because he’s been a… https://t.co/6o1WP2RhFC

Al Franken should resign.
Claire McCaskill @clairecmc

Al Franken should resign.

Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere. I believe the best… https://t.co/YrXRgyJpTn
Kamala Harris @SenKamalaHarris

Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere. I believe the best… https://t.co/YrXRgyJpTn

I’m shocked and appalled by Senator Franken’s behavior. It’s clear to me that this has been a deeply harmful, persi… https://t.co/PPwAl5dAEY
Senator Patty Murray @PattyMurray

I’m shocked and appalled by Senator Franken’s behavior. It’s clear to me that this has been a deeply harmful, persi… https://t.co/PPwAl5dAEY

Joe is calling for Senator Franken to resign.
Senator Joe Donnelly @SenDonnelly

Joe is calling for Senator Franken to resign.

I agree with my colleagues who have stepped forward today and called on Senator Franken to resign. We can’t just be… https://t.co/Gt1Tnsvh1a
Senator Bob Casey @SenBobCasey

I agree with my colleagues who have stepped forward today and called on Senator Franken to resign. We can’t just be… https://t.co/Gt1Tnsvh1a

Casey was the first male senator to call for Franken to step down.

I have listened to them. I have listened to my female colleagues, to women I work with and women in my life. And I… https://t.co/Zh99IfLaUU
Sherrod Brown @SenSherrodBrown

I have listened to them. I have listened to my female colleagues, to women I work with and women in my life. And I… https://t.co/Zh99IfLaUU

Sexual harassment is unacceptable. I believe Senator Franken should do the right thing and resign.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow @SenStabenow

Sexual harassment is unacceptable. I believe Senator Franken should do the right thing and resign.

We must support a culture in our workplaces and our entire nation where individuals can come forward, without judgm… https://t.co/J4bIouTT4w
Ed Markey @SenMarkey

We must support a culture in our workplaces and our entire nation where individuals can come forward, without judgm… https://t.co/J4bIouTT4w

We must commit to zero tolerance – which is where I believe we as a country and Congress should be – and that means… https://t.co/Gn1KQqFrPm
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp @SenatorHeitkamp

We must commit to zero tolerance – which is where I believe we as a country and Congress should be – and that means… https://t.co/Gn1KQqFrPm

Sexual harassment and misconduct are never acceptable. I understand Senator Franken will make an announcement tomor… https://t.co/Sy02Q5T5ZE
Michael F. Bennet @SenBennetCO

Sexual harassment and misconduct are never acceptable. I understand Senator Franken will make an announcement tomor… https://t.co/Sy02Q5T5ZE

Senator Franken’s actions are disturbing, egregious, and demonstrate a pattern of serious misconduct and abuse. It… https://t.co/cIkREQobIk
Sen. Maria Cantwell @SenatorCantwell

Senator Franken’s actions are disturbing, egregious, and demonstrate a pattern of serious misconduct and abuse. It… https://t.co/cIkREQobIk

Senator Franken’s behavior was wrong. He has admitted to what he did. He should resign from the Senate.
Senator Dick Durbin @SenatorDurbin

Senator Franken’s behavior was wrong. He has admitted to what he did. He should resign from the Senate.

It’s clear the American people don’t look lightly on these kinds of actions, no matter who they’re committed by, an… https://t.co/ekagHpoUyi
Sen Dianne Feinstein @SenFeinstein

It’s clear the American people don’t look lightly on these kinds of actions, no matter who they’re committed by, an… https://t.co/ekagHpoUyi

Senator Franken needs to step down and we all need to do more to make clear that sexual harassment and assault are unacceptable.
Martin Heinrich @MartinHeinrich

Senator Franken needs to step down and we all need to do more to make clear that sexual harassment and assault are unacceptable.

Senator Franken has said he will make an announcement tomorrow, and I hope that he will do the right thing. It is i… https://t.co/FejQWViIq2
Senator Jeff Merkley @SenJeffMerkley

Senator Franken has said he will make an announcement tomorrow, and I hope that he will do the right thing. It is i… https://t.co/FejQWViIq2

Comment Of Senator Patrick Leahy On Senator Al Franken -- https://t.co/zWhV7CMxsT
Sen. Patrick Leahy @SenatorLeahy

Comment Of Senator Patrick Leahy On Senator Al Franken -- https://t.co/zWhV7CMxsT

I expect that Senator Franken will announce his resignation tomorrow. It is the right thing to do given this series of serious allegations.
Ron Wyden @RonWyden

I expect that Senator Franken will announce his resignation tomorrow. It is the right thing to do given this series of serious allegations.

Al Franken has been a friend to many in the Senate – Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike – but these alle… https://t.co/kX1Wyrv2Y2
Senator Tom Carper @SenatorCarper

Al Franken has been a friend to many in the Senate – Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike – but these alle… https://t.co/kX1Wyrv2Y2

Senator Franken should send a strong message that sexual misconduct is unacceptable in any setting and step down.
Tom Udall @SenatorTomUdall

Senator Franken should send a strong message that sexual misconduct is unacceptable in any setting and step down.

I am deeply disappointed by Senator Franken’s behavior. He must step aside. My full statement here: https://t.co/Ad0L8WC0Fr
Tammy Duckworth @SenDuckworth

I am deeply disappointed by Senator Franken’s behavior. He must step aside. My full statement here: https://t.co/Ad0L8WC0Fr

Sen. Franken has said that he will be making an announcement about his political future tomorrow. The right thing is for him to resign.
Bernie Sanders @SenSanders

Sen. Franken has said that he will be making an announcement about his political future tomorrow. The right thing is for him to resign.

My statement on Sen. Franken:
Senator Angus King @SenAngusKing

My statement on Sen. Franken:

Elected officials must be held to a high standard, Al Franken is no exception. It’s time for him to step down.
Senator Jon Tester @SenatorTester

Elected officials must be held to a high standard, Al Franken is no exception. It’s time for him to step down.

Sen. Chris Murphy said in a statement: "The increasing number of women coming forward suggests a pattern of repeated harassment and unacceptable behavior that is impossible to ignore. Senator Franken has denied some of these allegations and has the right to continue to seek a process through the Ethics Committee, but I believe the best course of action for him right now is to step down, as I expect he will do tomorrow."

Mitch McConnell, a Republican who is the highest-ranking member of the Senate, also called on Franken to step down on Wednesday.

Sen. McConnell: "It now appears that Sen. Franken has lost the support of his colleagues, and most importantly, his… https://t.co/DaulzH7CBK
NBC Politics @NBCPolitics

Sen. McConnell: "It now appears that Sen. Franken has lost the support of his colleagues, and most importantly, his… https://t.co/DaulzH7CBK

Lissandra Villa and Emma Loop contributed to this report.

