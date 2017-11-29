Company That Won $30 Million FEMA Contract Never Delivered Supplies To Puerto Rico

FEMA ultimately canceled the deal before paying out the money. The contractor said it had experienced problems with its supply chain.

Thousands of Puerto Rico residents struggling to get by in hurricane-ravaged homes went without badly needed roof supplies after US officials awarded $30 million in contracts to a little-known Florida company that ultimately never delivered the goods.

The company, Bronze Star LLC, was not able to provide the tarps and temporary plastic roofs as required on time, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) canceled the contracts on Nov. 6 before paying out the $30 million.

The AP reported that Bronze Star, which was established just months before Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, was awarded two contracts to provide 500,000 tarps and 60,000 rolls of plastic sheeting on Oct. 10. However, the company never delivered the materials, citing problems with their supply chain because of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.



In a statement to BuzzFeed News, FEMA's acting press secretary, Jenny Burke, defended the agency's decision to contract Bronze Star.

"The Bronze Star LLC contract was awarded in accordance with existing federal acquisition regulations," Burke said. "Regulation requires the government to neither prefer, nor hold against a company its 'newness' to federal contracts, and requires that the lowest price, technically acceptable bid be selected."

Bronze Star did not respond to requests for comment, but cofounder Kayon Jones told the AP that before bidding on the FEMA contract he had contacted manufacturers who said they would be able to deliver materials on time.

“We were trying to help; it wasn’t about making money or anything like that,” Jones said.