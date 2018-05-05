Two Native American teenagers were removed from a Colorado State University campus tour and questioned by police after a woman in their tour group called 911 because they were "real quiet" and she believed they "don't belong."



Kanewakeron Thomas Gray, 19, and Skanahwati Lloyd Gray, 17, joined a campus tour group on Monday that they had registered for online a week before. On the day, they joined the tour group late after getting lost on the unfamiliar campus. About 15 minutes later, a woman on their tour called 911.

"I was just thinking, what did I do to get in trouble," Skanahwati Lloyd Gray, a senior at Santa Fe Indian School, told BuzzFeed News on Saturday. "It makes me pretty pissed because I wasn't doing anything. I was just acting like my normal self and I feel like I didn't deserve to be taken off just for that."

He said he arrived on the campus with his brother, a freshman at Northern New Mexico College, and checked in with one of the admissions offices. They were told to join the tour, which was in progress.

In audio released by CSU police, the woman who called 911 can be heard telling the operator, "They're definitely not a part of the tour and their behavior is just really odd."

"They won't give their names and when I asked them what they wanted to study, like everything they were saying, they were lying the whole time," said the caller, identified as a 45-year-old white woman, whose name is redacted, in a police report.



She went on to describe their clothing as having "weird symbolism or wording on it" and, asked by the operator if they were white males, she said, "I think they're Hispanic. I believe, one of them for sure, he said he's from Mexico."

The woman on the call went on to say, "When I asked what they wanted to study I could tell they were making stuff up." In a second call to 911, she said another person on the tour "also believes they don't belong."



The brothers, both musicians and heavy metal fans, were wearing black on the day—Thomas wore a t-shirt from one of his favorite bands, Cattle Decapitation, a band that advocates for animal rights. They had saved up money for weeks to make the seven-hour trip from their home in Santa Cruz, New Mexico, to Fort Collins. They were excited to see the campus partly because it's near Denver's live music scene.

In body cam footage also released by CSU police on Friday, officers can be seen patting both teenagers down, asking if they were part of the group and how they joined the group.

"The reason we stopped you and talked to you is because someone from the group called and said you guys just kind of came into the group," the officer can be heard saying. "They also said they tried to ask you guys questions and you didn’t want to answer questions.”