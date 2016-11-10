You Can Buy Snapchat's Spectacles Out Of A Yellow Vending Machine
The smart glasses have a built-in camera that can record 10-second snaps instantly.
The Snapbot, a yellow Minion-shaped vending machine, has popped up in Venice Beach, CA.
Snapbot is selling Snapchat's Spectacles, a $130 pair of glasses with a Snapchat-ready camera built-in.
Here's what it's like to buy the Spectacles from the bot.
The bot features a screen with a special filters that shows you what the Spectacles will look like on you.
You can unlock that Spectacles filter on Snapchat for 24 hours by snapping the QR code here.
The Spectacles keep selling out – but are actively being restocked.
People are already bidding between $553 and $1,500 for the Spectacles on eBay.
Here's what the Spectacles look like IRL.
They come with a special charging case.
And also with a Ghostface Chillah-shaped microfiber cloth.
The glasses film in a format called "circular video."
Want one? Check the map here. Good luck! 👻
