Would You Let Your Bae See Your Entire Photo Library?

Would You Let Your Bae See Your Entire Photo Library?

What about your texts and email?

By Nicole Nguyen

Nicole Nguyen

Posted on May 17, 2017, at 6:38 p.m. ET

Google just announced a new Photos feature called "shared libraries" that lets users share *all* of their photos with a trusted person.

You can narrow down what you share by only including photos from a specific date, or photos only of a specific person (the app has face recognition) – but the core purpose of the feature raises the question: How many of you would dare to automatically share ALL of your photos, past and future, with your partner/spouse? Google Photos does, after all, have an auto-upload feature, which means you&#x27;d be sharing every. photo. you. take.
You can narrow down what you share by only including photos from a specific date, or photos only of a specific person (the app has face recognition) – but the core purpose of the feature raises the question: How many of you would dare to automatically share ALL of your photos, past and future, with your partner/spouse? Google Photos does, after all, have an auto-upload feature, which means you'd be sharing every. photo. you. take.

  1. So: Would you share your photo library with your partner?

    So: Would you share your photo library with your partner?
    Hell yes
    Heck no
So: Would you share your photo library with your partner?
  1. What about all of your emails?

    What about all of your emails?
    Yes
    No
What about all of your emails?
  1. How about text messages?

    How about text messages?
    Yes
    No
How about text messages?
