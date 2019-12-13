People On Venmo Are Being Harassed With A Flood Of Payment Requests

Spammers are targeting Venmo users who show up in the app’s public feed and flooding them with dozens of payment requests.

Venmo

On the night of Dec. 9, New York–based movie producer Michael Liu was on his phone, playing Venmo ping-pong with a friend. He bought a photography book earlier that day and had it signed by the author. He gave it to his friend, who is a fan. “I insisted it was a Christmas gift,” Liu told BuzzFeed News. “She sent a Venmo for $85 to me; I sent it back. She tried again, and I sent it back again.” Immediately after the last transaction, Liu’s phone was bombarded with dozens of requests from strangers, both for money and to connect on the app. The payment request spammers were seemingly targeting users who had made public transactions in the hopes that some of the requests would be granted. While declining them, he was careful not to tap the “pay” button. “I imagine if [the request] is successful on accident, they can make some good money,” Liu said. One account that spammed Liu goes by the name “morgan wise.” Its avatar is a screenshot from musician Maggie Lindemann’s Snapchat, and the profile showed no friends or public payments are associated with it. Other profile pictures from the spammers, Liu said, appeared to be taken from Instagram models

Courtesy of John Papa, Michael Liu, Conner Grant Immediately after making public transactions, Venmo users were spammed with dozens of payment and friend requests from strangers.

BuzzFeed News spoke to three people who’ve recently experienced the same deluge of Venmo requests, ranging from $1 to $100, primarily from accounts whose pictures were of women. All of them had one thing in common: The notifications immediately followed a public transaction on Venmo. Conner Grant of Boston was in a work meeting when the requests started flying in. “I was a little nervous my account was compromised,” Grant told BuzzFeed News. But his account wasn’t hacked. A friend had just completed Grant’s Venmo request after a night of drinks, which seemingly prompted the flood of alerts. Grant reached out to Venmo, and in an email dated Dec. 5, a support agent named Alex B. wrote, “Thank [sic] for making us aware of this activity. Recently Venmo was featured in a viral video that encouraged users to connect with other users on the public feed.” Instructions to decline the requests and change the privacy setting for future payments were included below. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on the “viral video,” or specify what the video was or where it was shared. In a statement, they said, “Venmo's user agreement expressly prohibits harassment. We treat this matter seriously and will review and take action on accounts that are found to break these policies.” A number of other Venmo users have complained about the same issue on Twitter.

