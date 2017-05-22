This Is The Waterproof, Bass-Bumping Bluetooth Speaker You Want

One of the biggest gripes from customers in reviews on Amazon and Ultimate Ears’ own site is that the Wonderboom can only connect to one other Wonderboom – and can’t pair with other Ultimate Ears speakers like the Boom or Roll, both of which can play music over more than 50 speakers simultaneously. In “double up” mode, the Wonderboom can also only play in mono, rather than in stereo mode, where you can designate a left and right speaker.
The JBL Flip 4 can connect to many more than two devices (in fact, JBL recently connected 1,000 Flip 4 speakers at once and broke a Guinness World Record). But the Flip 4 can only pair with speakers compatible with JBL Connect+, which for now only includes the Flip 4 and upcoming Pulse 3. The company’s older Xtreme and Charge 3 speakers will soon be compatible, but timing for the update has not been announced.
The Wonderboom also doesn’t have app support. Other Ultimate Ears speakers do, allowing users to access equalizer controls, alarms, “double up” settings (putting two connected speakers in and out of stereo mode, for example), and a neat feature called “Block Party” with which a group of people can add songs to a single, shared playlist. The Wonderboom was designed to be “app-less,” according to a spokesperson – in other words, hidden behind those hard-to-press on-speaker controls – and with that comes some limitations, like less control for audio tinkerers.
The JBL speaker, on the other hand, does have a companion app, which can be used to update the speaker’s software and connect it to other JBL speakers (the app makes it very easy!), and…that’s about it. It pairs with an app, but that app doesn’t offer any advanced features. Womp, womp.