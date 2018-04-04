BuzzFeed News

People Couldn’t Log In To Tinder To Cancel Their Dates Because Of Facebook

Tinder users were locked out from their accounts due to a “Facebook login loop” and started freaking out.

By Nicole Nguyen

Nicole Nguyen

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 4, 2018, at 5:17 p.m. ET

UPDATE

According to a Tinder spokesperson, the issue has been resolved: "A technical issue prevented some users from accessing our service earlier today. We found a resolution and quickly resumed service. We ask our users to ensure that they have updated the app and are running the most recent version."

On Wednesday, users of the dating app Tinder noticed that its Facebook log-in was broken, preventing them from accessing their accounts.

kelsey rose @kelseystuart94

FIX YOUR APP IM THIRSTY @Tinder

MacKenzie Simms @mmacc20

SOS IS ANYONE ELSES TINDER NOT WORKING OR

Some were unable to cancel dates because of the bug.

Michael O. Rice II @PresidentMOR2

Hey @Tinder , I had a tinder date tonight I was wanting to cancel, but now that you crashed I can’t cancel! #liferuiner #getfixed

Some just… gave up.

David Leavitt @David_Leavitt

My phone somehow logged me out of @Tinder and it won’t let me log back in. Honestly this probably for the best because not one woman I’ve met there wanted an actual relationship. Everyone’s afraid of commitment in this “just swipe right” culture

While others were already imagining a Tinder-free dystopia.


Melissa Weird @melissagoatee

My phone somehow logged me out of tinder and will not let me log back in and I’m like yes thank you

leila “struggs to func” waits @leilalw

either god or my fbi agent logged me out of tinder and i can’t log back on but it’s probably for the best

Users also claimed that their Tinder matches were deleted.

★ mahdi can't read ★ @SNEAKYMAHDI

i lost every single one of my tinder matches yo god does not want me to get pussy

Jacki Hope @JackiSuzy

So Tinder just booted me out of the app and deleted all my matches and messages which I’m taking as a sign from the universe that I need to get off that toxic ass app. 😷👋

Here’s what went wrong.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News
When logging into Tinder using Facebook, you get a prompt that says the app “requires you provide additional Facebook permissions in order to create or use a Tinder account.”

“This information is used to create fuller profiles, verify authenticity and provide support,” the pop-up reads. After pressing “Ask Me,” the app directs you to Facebook’s site to log in. Tinder then asks you to hand over “relationship interests, work history, and education history” from Facebook. Once you tap “Continue” in the Facebook app, you’re taken back to the Tinder app, where you will either see a loading “Logging In” icon or an error.

Tinder did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the “log-in loop” may be a result of Facebook’s recent update to the way third-party apps, like Tinder, can access Facebook data.

Thomas Trutschel / Getty Images

In a new blog post on Wednesday, Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer wrote, “Starting today, Facebook will need to approve all apps that request access to information such as check-ins, likes, photos, posts, videos, events and groups.” Facebook’s data access changes are a response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed that a data firm had collected data from 87 million Facebook users without their consent.

Tinder gives users the option to log in with Facebook, and sync their Facebook pictures with their dating profile. Facebook is now requiring apps to “agree to strict requirements before they can access this data.”

Tinder tweeted, “A technical issue is preventing users from logging into Tinder. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to have everyone swiping again soon. In a statement provided to the Verge, Facebook said, "This was part of the changes that we announced today, and we are working with Tinder to address this issue."

At the time of publication, it appears the app’s Facebook log-in has been fixed. But if you’re still stuck in an endless authentication loop, try logging into the desktop website, tinder.com.


