People Couldn’t Log In To Tinder To Cancel Their Dates Because Of Facebook

Tinder users were locked out from their accounts due to a “Facebook login loop” and started freaking out.

Hey @Tinder , I had a tinder date tonight I was wanting to cancel, but now that you crashed I can’t cancel! #liferuiner #getfixed

My phone somehow logged me out of @Tinder and it won’t let me log back in. Honestly this probably for the best because not one woman I’ve met there wanted an actual relationship. Everyone’s afraid of commitment in this “just swipe right” culture

My phone somehow logged me out of tinder and will not let me log back in and I’m like yes thank you

either god or my fbi agent logged me out of tinder and i can’t log back on but it’s probably for the best

i lost every single one of my tinder matches yo god does not want me to get pussy

So Tinder just booted me out of the app and deleted all my matches and messages which I’m taking as a sign from the universe that I need to get off that toxic ass app. 😷👋

“This information is used to create fuller profiles, verify authenticity and provide support,” the pop-up reads. After pressing “Ask Me,” the app directs you to Facebook’s site to log in. Tinder then asks you to hand over “relationship interests, work history, and education history” from Facebook. Once you tap “Continue” in the Facebook app, you’re taken back to the Tinder app, where you will either see a loading “Logging In” icon or an error.

When logging into Tinder using Facebook, you get a prompt that says the app “requires you provide additional Facebook permissions in order to create or use a Tinder account.”

In a new blog post on Wednesday, Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer wrote, “Starting today, Facebook will need to approve all apps that request access to information such as check-ins, likes, photos, posts, videos, events and groups.” Facebook’s data access changes are a response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed that a data firm had collected data from 87 million Facebook users without their consent.

Tinder gives users the option to log in with Facebook, and sync their Facebook pictures with their dating profile. Facebook is now requiring apps to “agree to strict requirements before they can access this data.”

Tinder tweeted, “A technical issue is preventing users from logging into Tinder. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to have everyone swiping again soon. In a statement provided to the Verge, Facebook said, "This was part of the changes that we announced today, and we are working with Tinder to address this issue."

At the time of publication, it appears the app’s Facebook log-in has been fixed. But if you’re still stuck in an endless authentication loop, try logging into the desktop website, tinder.com.



