These Amazon’s Choice Sellers Are Bribing Customers For Good Reviews

Some sellers offer gift cards or freebies to customers in exchange for five-star reviews. Amazon is recommending their products as “Amazon’s Choice.”

“Amazon’s Choice” is a label designed to convince customers to buy what Amazon says are “highly-rated, well-priced products.” Products with the designation see a threefold increase in sales, according to a 2018 study.

But many Amazon’s Choice products sold by third-party sellers are not what they seem. Some listings have inflated ratings and feature glowing reviews written by customers who were promised gift cards or free products by sellers in exchange for five-star ratings. Sean, a longtime Amazon Prime member who asked to be identified by his first name only, recently bought a $19 waterproof case on Amazon for his new Samsung Galaxy phone. The case had over 100 positive reviews by verified purchasers, and an “Amazon’s Choice” designation which, Sean said, is what led him purchase to it. The product turned out to be terrible. The buttons were difficult to press, and the built-in screen protector was so reflective that it rendered the phone unusable in daylight.

Amazon This Samsung Galaxy S10 phone case was purchased by Sean, who said the product was terrible. "Everything about it, I hate," he told BuzzFeed News.

He immediately knew why the crappy case had such great reviews. Tucked into the product’s packaging were instructions on how to redeem a $19 gift card (it does not specify the type of gift card). Proof of a five-star review of the case was required.

Courtesy of Sean The phone case's packaging included a card that detailed how to provide proof of a five-star review in order to redeem a $19 gift card.

“It’s really telling that the offer was for the entire amount of the item,” Sean told BuzzFeed News. The case's seller did not return BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

He plans on returning the product, and hopes Amazon will more closely scrutinize its recommendations for items sold by third-party sellers: “Amazon is not checking up on Amazon’s Choice nearly enough. [This case] is not a quirky, out-of-the-way item. It’s a primary accessory for one of the most popular phones on the market.” In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that incentivized reviews are against Amazon’s policy, and that sellers who violate its rules are suspended or banned. The spokesperson added, “When a product we identify as Amazon’s Choice does not continue to meet our high bar, we immediately remove the badge.” The spokesperson didn’t say whether the company would take action against the seller of Sean’s phone case. The policy hasn’t stopped third-party sellers, many of whom are adept at dodging the company’s moderators. Even listings in which reviews explicitly mention free products, against Amazon’s rules, often evade detection. In August, an Amazon customer named Anna ordered a probiotic supplement labeled Amazon’s Choice. When the product arrived, she saw a “free refill” sticker on top of the bottle. Anna told BuzzFeed News that, after trying to obtain the refill, the seller requested evidence that she had left a positive review. Multiple reviews on the listing mention the refill deal specifically. Mark M. wrote, “Be aware, the good reviews are bought. My wife wrote a good review and did not get her free bottle. By the look of the reviews here, many did.”

Amazon / Via amazon.com A five-star review of the probiotics supplement showing a photo of the "free refill" sticker attached to the top of the bottle.