Here Are The New Emojis Coming To The iPhone

tech

Shrug, facepalm, and avocado are just a few of the new emojis in the iOS 10.2 developer preview.

By Nicole Nguyen

Headshot of Nicole Nguyen

Nicole Nguyen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 31, 2016, at 6:39 p.m. ET

UPDATE

The new emojis are now publicly available in iOS 10.2 for iPhone and iPad.

Apple released a developer preview of iOS 10.2. The update includes the facepalm and selfie emojis first approved by the Unicode Consortium in June.

Apple

There are 72 new emojis in iOS 10.2 beta. The public release date for the iPhone and iPad software hasn't been announced yet.

Here are some other new emojis, available in five different skin tone/hair color combinations.

Shrug

Apple

Pregnant Woman

Apple

Female Firefighter

Apple

Female Pilot

Apple
Female Farmer

Apple

Female Judge

Apple

Hand With Index And Middle Fingers Crossed

Apple

Rolling on the floor laughing

Apple
Drooling Face

Apple

iOS 10.2 supports most of the emojis available in Unicode 9, including avocado, butterfly, and fox.

Avocado

Apple

Butterfly

Apple
Fox

Apple

Some existing emojis (plane, train, and race car shown here) have been redesigned as well.

Look at the way the light lands accurately on the rocky surface of the moon — a nice "freebie" if you're working in… https://t.co/dFjBMJKirA
Cabel Sasser @cabel

Look at the way the light lands accurately on the rocky surface of the moon — a nice "freebie" if you're working in… https://t.co/dFjBMJKirA

Here's what some of the redesigned food will look like.

Do I spy...a better burrito??
blog.emojipedia.org

Do I spy...a better burrito??

There's new food, too.

Bacon

Apple

Croissant

Apple

The animal emojis got a makeover too.

blog.emojipedia.org
HARAMBE, IS THAT U?!?!

Apple

If you have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, stay tuned for the public iOS update.

WhatsApp, which uses Apple emojis on all platforms, will likely add the new and redesigned characters as well.

Both Google and Apple have worked to expand the diversity of their emoji characters by including more skin tones and gender options.

Android 7.1 Nougat, available on Nexus, Pixel, and LG V20 devices, also included support for the same emoji additions, including farmer and policewoman. The new foods (including croissant, bacon, and baguette) are available in the latest version of Android as well.
Google

UPDATE

More emojis added.

