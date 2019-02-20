There's A $2,000 Foldable Samsung Phone Now, And People Have Thoughts

At an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Samsung officially announced a name for its new foldable phone: the Galaxy Fold (lol).

It's a mobile device that can be folded in half to fit in one hand or in your pocket, with a touchscreen that works like you'd expect a smartphone to. Then, when you need to see something in a larger format — BAM! — you can flip open the Galaxy Fold to reveal a gigantic 7.3-inch display.

Is it possible that this foldable phone is the ultimate solution to all those new phones that are Just Too Big?



That's what I thought, at least until Samsung said the phone-tablet transformer was designed for you to multitask, and view up to three different apps at once — which honestly just sounds really stressful! This solution for size ends up creating new problems for my emotional well-being.