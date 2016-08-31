9 Calendar Apps That Are (Almost) As Good As Sunrise
Get your life under control.
Sunrise, the best calendar app ever made, is sunsetting on August 31.
If you’re looking for a free app that also has an offline-friendly desktop option, go all in on Google Calendar (free, iOS, Android, web).
If you liked Sunrise's web app experience, Plan (free, web and iOS) is a beautiful time management tool built for your browser.
If you're an iPhone/Mac power user, Fantastical 2 ($3, iOS and $40, Mac) has every feature you'd ever need and then some.
If you need a powerful calendar with a great iPad interface, Calendars 5 ($7, iOS) is another popular app.
If you want something super minimal, go with Peek ($3, iOS).
If you're an Android power user, get DigiCal (free, Android).
If you're an Android user who values design, try SolCalendar (free, Android).
