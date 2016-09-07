Everything You Need To Know About The First Phone With Android N

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed

Google typically ships the latest version of its Android operating system with the Nexus line, under which it partnered with hardware makers like Huawei and LG, but rumor has it that the company is killing the Nexus brand in favor, perhaps, of a "Google" or "Pixel" moniker.

In any case, Android 7.0 has officially launched for existing Nexus devices, and the LG V20 will be the first new phone to have it. The phone Google is working on won't be announced until early October.

Here's a first impressions hands-on with the brand, spankin' new LG V20, a device that was designed with a focus on high-fidelity video and audio recording tools – and intended to look and feel fancy AF.