Jaybird Just Made The Best-Sounding Wireless Earbuds

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

The Run are cable-less, wire-free earbuds that can connect to your device (laptop, phone, tablet, etc.) over Bluetooth, and they will be available sometime later this month for $180 (which, I know, is very expensive). Their most compelling feature? They actually sounds great when you're outside, on the move.

Wireless earbuds are a growing category and there are many to choose from: Apple's $159 AirPods, Samsung's $140 Gear IconX, the $150 Bragi Headphone, and the $300 Here Ones, just to name a few.

What makes this pair exciting is that they're made by Jaybird. The Utah-based company is focused on sound, sweatproof-ness, and fit — so much so, that its headphones are often a hassle to set up. They come with a variety of bud and wingtip sizes, and can be configured in your ear in multiple ways. It takes a while to get it right. Once the buds do fit, though, they sound and feel great, plus they stay in your ear, which is very important for people who run, bike, and bounce around outside.

The Run, however, required less setup time than other Jaybird earbuds I've tried. The default bud/wingtip-size ended up being perfect for my ears, and I loved how good they made my workout beats sound. Overall, I think the Run are the best-sounding pair of wireless earbuds for athletes I've tried so far. They're great for runs and rides under four hours, but because of their short battery life, shape, and connectivity quirks, I'd recommend other brands (AirPods and Bragi) for all-day wear.