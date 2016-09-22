17 Things You Didn’t Know Your iPhone Could Do With iOS 10
Apple's latest update for iPhone and iPad can be a little confusing. These tips and tricks will help.
Posted on September 22, 2016, at 6:25 p.m. ET
Apple's newest mobile operating system, iOS 10, is now available for iPhone and iPad.
The Messages, Photos, and Maps apps got the biggest updates, but there are a lot of new, smaller tweaks throughout iOS 10 that may be causing new users some confusion.
If you're wondering what's going on with the home button or where the heck the music controls are now, here are some essential tips and tricks.
1.
"Slide to unlock" doesn't exist anymore. You now have to press the home button twice with Touch ID or once to enter in a passcode — but there's a workaround.
2.
From the lock screen, access the camera by swiping left (instead of up).
3.
You can finally remove default apps like Stocks, Tips, and Podcasts.
4.
In the control center, a "force touch" will reveal more options for the bottom row shortcuts.
5.
Swipe left on the Control Center for music controls.
6.
Instead of deleting notifications one by one, you can clear them all with one tap.
7.
The display will automatically turn on when you pick it up.
8.
The Spotlight search bar has moved to the notification shade, so you can access it from anywhere in iOS 10.
9.
Turn off read receipts for specific people.
11.
Add an effect to a message by long pressing the ^ arrow.
12.
You can also send a full-screen effect.
13.
The emojis will look a little different, too.
14.
You can download a lot of different apps for iMessage.
15.
The Photos app has a lot of new features too. Now you can search for people, places, or things.
16.
Siri now understands commands for a bunch of different apps.
17.
In Voicemail, tap on the phone number to see a transcription of the message.
🎉 Bonus Tip 🎉
If you haven't updated yet, do it with iTunes on your computer! iOS 10 is a big update, so doing it over Wi-Fi may result in this black screen that will prompt you to plug in your phone.
Make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed. When you plug in your iPhone, click Summary, then Check for Updates, and, finally, Download and Update.