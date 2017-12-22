I Can't Stop Thinking About This Picture Of Amazon's CEO

BuzzFeed News

$100 billion makes you very, um, swole apparently.

There's a photo I really want to forget about but can't.

It's the one of Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos cosplaying as Jason Statham.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Jk! It's the real him! Amazon's revenue wasn't the only thing that got, uh, big this year.

"Swole Jeff Bezos" surfaced all the way back on July 13 — but I...still...feel...uncomfortable...

Bezos was in Idaho for an annual gathering of rich and powerful people. He strolled in wearing a polo that could barely contain his biceps, topped by a lightweight puffer vest.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The gathering is known as the invite-only Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference.

SOMEHOW, *this* person from from the same event in 2014...

Scott Olson / Getty Images

...as well as this person in 2013...

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

...along with this human from 2016 (just last year!)...

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

... Are. The. Same. Man.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Idk. Maybe that $100 billion net worth has something to do with it.

0operator @sadoperator

Before AWS. After AWS.

In 2017, Jeff Bezos's bicep also controlled a giant robot exoskeleton.

I just got to pilot an awesome (and huge) robot thanks to Hankook Mirae Technology. Nice! #MARS2017
Jeff Bezos @JeffBezos

I just got to pilot an awesome (and huge) robot thanks to Hankook Mirae Technology. Nice! #MARS2017

It also smashed a champagne bottle to celebrate its new wind farm.

Perhaps Amazon's monopoly over e-commerce isn't the only thing to be concerned about.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Anyway. Looking forward to 2018 and forgetting about all this.

Happy to see Jeff Bezos has taken his rightful place among America's favorite bald daddies
Avery Hartmans @averyhartmans

Happy to see Jeff Bezos has taken his rightful place among America's favorite bald daddies

