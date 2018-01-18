How To Turn Off Instagram's Creepy "Last Active" Feature

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

You'll also see "Seen" and "Typing..." underneath messages now. 😱

Your active status isn’t visible to everyone. Only people you direct message *and* follow will see when you were last using Instagram. If you have a public account, and someone who doesn’t follow you sends you a DM, they won’t be able to see your active status.

An Instagram spokesperson said that users of app version 25 and newer will have the activity status. So if you've updated your app since December 2017, you'll have it. Users who have not updated their app, and are using version 25 and older, will not be able to see their activity status, and neither will their friends.