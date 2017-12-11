BuzzFeed News

Your Amazon Echo Can Now Wake You Up With Heavy Metal Every Morning

Get out of bed with the help of Rih and Bey.

By Nicole Nguyen

Nicole Nguyen

Posted on December 11, 2017, at 12:52 p.m. ET

Amazon finally released a feature Amazon Echo and Alexa users have been requesting for a long time: music alarms.

People have wanted music alarms for a while.

Truly baffling that you can't make Alexa play music as your alarm without pairing with your phone
Rob Go @robgo

Truly baffling that you can't make Alexa play music as your alarm without pairing with your phone

A study by Experian in 2016 shows that "setting an alarm" is one of the top five ways users use their Echo.

A few have even created some pretty genius workarounds to make it happen.

Set my alarm tone to a recording of me saying "Alexa resume music" So my echo starts blasting tunes and makes me ge… https://t.co/WxO56xNJ2n
Josh Laidler @JoshLaidler

Set my alarm tone to a recording of me saying "Alexa resume music" So my echo starts blasting tunes and makes me ge… https://t.co/WxO56xNJ2n

Now, if you have Spotify or Amazon Music, you can ask Alexa to wake you up with any song, artist station, radio/news station, playlist, or genre.

However, to ask for a specific song or playlist, you'll need Spotify Premium or Amazon Music through your Prime account or an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. If you are not an Amazon Prime member ($99/year), Alexa will use Pandora, TuneIn, Sirius XM, and iHeartRadio to play a station based on that song request.

Here is how to ask Alexa to set a music alarm:

News: "Alexa, set an alarm for 7 a.m. using NPR news on TuneIn."

Song: "Alexa, wake me up to 'Run the World' by Beyonce at 7 a.m."

Album: "Alexa, wake me up to the album Merry Christmas by Mariah Carey at 7 a.m."

Genre, recurring: "Alexa, wake me up to heavy metal music at 7 a.m. every day of the week."

Song, recurring: "Alexa, set an alarm for 7 a.m. every weekday using 'Work' by Rihanna."

If you have Amazon Music, you can even use lyrics or ask for a mood playlist:

"Alexa set an alarm for 7 a.m. to the song that goes, 'I don't want to work today, maybe I just wanna stay.'"

"Alexa, wake me up with relaxing music at 7 a.m."

Here's more info on setting alarms with Alexa. FYI, if you are a Google Home user, you still have to use this workaround.

Before you use the music alarm feature, make sure you've set your default music service in the app.

By doing this, Alexa will know to grab the song or album from the right streaming service. Spotify Premium may have some songs and albums that Amazon Music doesn't, for example.

We, the users of Alexa, still have one last request: Amazon, if you're listening, *please* make the mute button a way to stop the Echo's alarm.

Amazon should make it so you can stop playback or alarms on the Echo and Echo Dot by long-pressing the mute button.… https://t.co/n7z1WpViK9
Ry Crist @rycrist

Amazon should make it so you can stop playback or alarms on the Echo and Echo Dot by long-pressing the mute button.… https://t.co/n7z1WpViK9

Please.


Check out more Alexa tips and tricks here.

