Here's How To Get The Redhead Emoji On Your iPhone Early

Apple announced today that redhead emojis are finally available — but only as a part of the iOS public beta.

In July, the company previewed the long-awaited redhead emoji for World Emoji Day. Other emojis that are also available today for iPhone for the first time include characters for bald people and people with gray hair and curly hair, as well as new, not-yet-previewed emojis for a bagel, a Frisbee, lacrosse, and a red gift envelope.

A redhead emoji is already available for Android users, as a part of version 9.0 "Pie" for compatible devices, including Pixel and Essential phones.

Here's how to download the iOS Public Beta.

First, back up your phone. This is very important!! There's a chance that updating your phone's software could delete your data, so please make sure it's backed up somewhere.

To back up with iCloud, you’ll need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network. In Settings, tap on your name at the top > select your device (it’ll say “This iPhone” right underneath) > iCloud Backup > Back Up Now.



If your iCloud storage is full (story of my life lol), you can also back up via iTunes on your computer. Connect your device to your computer and open iTunes. Select the device, and under “Automatically Back Up” select “This Computer,” then “Back Up Now.” If you ever need to restore your iPhone (or a new one) from backup, plug the device into this computer and open iTunes to do so.

Remember: This is a *beta* version of iOS, so take some precautions. You may experience some bugginess.



After backing up, head to Apple's Beta software program.

Next, click on "Get Started" and enroll your device by entering your Apple ID credentials. After that, you'll go to beta.apple.com/profile on your iOS device and tap "Download profile," then update your iOS device to install any beta software.

When the redhead emojis are available to everyone, you can unenroll from the beta program.

Apple won't say when the redhead emojis (and others) will be a part of the next wide release of iOS, but when they are, you can remove the public beta from your phone.

Go to Settings > General > Profiles and tap "iOS Beta Software Profile." Tap Remove Profile, and your iOS device won't receive public betas. Next time there's a new version of iOS, you'll be able to download it from Software Update in your Settings app.

If you want to restore your device back to a previous version of iOS, it's a little more complicated. But Apple has a support guide for doing so.