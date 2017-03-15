BuzzFeed News

How To Check All The Apps You've Authorized With Your Google, Facebook, And Twitter Accounts

Hundreds of Twitter accounts were hacked with a swastika through a third party app, which means it's probably time to check on your Twitter apps.

By Nicole Nguyen

Posted on March 15, 2017, at 2:38 p.m. ET

Earlier this morning, hackers took over hundreds of Twitter accounts and posted a message in Turkish that included swastikas and a "NaziHolland" hashtag. BBC North America, Reuters Japan, Nike Spain, and Duke University's Twitter accounts were some of the targets. A statement from Twitter revealed that the source of the hack was a third party app. The company claims users don't need to take any action, but now might be a good time to review which apps you've authenticated with your Twitter login details and revoke apps that you no longer use.
bravotv.com / Via realitytvgifs.tumblr.com

It's *very* simple. Go to twitter.com/settings/applications and review all of the apps you've authorized.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

Then, click "Revoke access" (obvs).

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News / Emoji One
You can also access the Apps page by clicking your profile picture > Settings and privacy > Apps.

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

While you're at it, review the apps connected to your Google account.

Might as well check your Facebook log ins, too.

