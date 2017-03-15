How To Check All The Apps You've Authorized With Your Google, Facebook, And Twitter Accounts
Hundreds of Twitter accounts were hacked with a swastika through a third party app, which means it's probably time to check on your Twitter apps.
It's *very* simple. Go to twitter.com/settings/applications and review all of the apps you've authorized.
Then, click "Revoke access" (obvs).
ADVERTISEMENT
You can also access the Apps page by clicking your profile picture > Settings and privacy > Apps.
While you're at it, review the apps connected to your Google account.
Might as well check your Facebook log ins, too.
-
Nicole Nguyen is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.