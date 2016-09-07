Here's How To Use Your Old Headphones With The New iPhone 7
RIP headphone jack.
You might have heard: Apple is getting rid of the headphone jack on the new iPhone 7.
Yes, it's terribly sad that Apple is moving away from a 150-year-old technology – but, hey, wireless Bluetooth headphones aren't all bad.
The most important thing to note is that the new iPhones come with an adapter so you can *still* use your favorite pair of headphones.
Plus, the new iPhones also come with Lightning-compatible, wired EarPods.
So, that's it! Just use the adapter!
