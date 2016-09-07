BuzzFeed News

Here's How To Use Your Old Headphones With The New iPhone 7

RIP headphone jack.

By Nicole Nguyen

Posted on September 7, 2016, at 2:30 p.m. ET

You might have heard: Apple is getting rid of the headphone jack on the new iPhone 7.

If Apple ditches the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 I swear to Cthulhu I'm switching back to Android. Probably. Don't quote me on that.
Yes, it's terribly sad that Apple is moving away from a 150-year-old technology – but, hey, wireless Bluetooth headphones aren't all bad.

They can even be great!

The most important thing to note is that the new iPhones come with an adapter so you can *still* use your favorite pair of headphones.

Plus, the new iPhones also come with Lightning-compatible, wired EarPods.

So, that's it! Just use the adapter!

If you lose it (you will), it'll also be sold separately at the Apple Store for $9.
If you lose it (you will), it'll also be sold separately at the Apple Store for $9.

