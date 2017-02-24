Which Messaging App Should You Use?

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

WhatsApp (free, iOS, Android, Windows phone and web) is the Ultimate Messaging App. It has a giant user base, is super fast, works on many different devices (even Blackberry!), has an easy-to-understand interface, and provides end-to-end encryption.

Plus, the Facebook-owned app has over one billion users on its platform, so it's likely that some of your friends already using it.

WhatsApp offers free text messaging, group messaging, voice, and video calls over cellular data or Wi-Fi. It has a simple, easy-to-understand interface, without the overwhelming bells and whistles of the Viber and Line apps. The app is also fast. Multimedia (like photos, videos, audio messages and files up to 100MB) are compressed automatically by the app, so they send quickly even when connection is poor.

One of my favorite features is the ability to "star" messages with important reference information and access all of those starred messages in one, convenient place.

You can send and receive WhatsApp text messages from your mobile phone or the web. There is a native desktop app, but it's essentially a portal to the web app. Unfortunately, you can't voice or video call from the web.

The app is encrypted end-to-end by default, but it can record metadata like the date, timestamp, and phone numbers associated with a message, according to a recently revised privacy policy. The app also announced last year that it was going to start sharing user information with Facebook, though it did let users opt out before agreeing to the updated terms of service. If you didn't opt out before updating, you got an additional 30 days to make your choice.