Google Wifi Makes Wireless Internet At Home Suck Less

BuzzFeed News; Google

On the list of Things That Are Often Annoying, dealing with Wi-Fi definitely makes the top three. This year, several companies pledged their products would make Wi-Fi faster, more reliable, and easier to set up – and the latest is Alphabet’s Google Wifi, which starts shipping to customers through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and the Google Store today.

Three and a half years ago, an internal team at Google started what was known as “Project Kerouac,” an initiative to improve the at-home internet experience. The group surveyed hundreds of households to better understand what kinds of frustrations people had with their wireless connections. Google Wifi is their hardware solution.

It’s not Google’s first router. OnHub, aimed at simplicity and created alongside TP-Link and Asus, was launched last year. But Google Wifi is the first networking product designed, marketed, and sold entirely by Google, without the input of a third-party partner.

I’ve been reviewing Google Wifi in my one-ish–bedroom apartment for about a week. The router replacement made my bottom-tier internet subscription actually bearable — so far, I’ve experienced both better coverage and faster speeds.

Google Wifi isn’t for network tinkerers who are comfortable with highly technical interfaces and prefer granular system controls. But it *is* a great option for those who live in a space with Wi-Fi dead zones or want a low-maintenance router that works right out of the box.