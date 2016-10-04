Google's First VR Headset, Daydream View, Feels Like Sweatpants For Your Face

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

Today, Google debuted Daydream View, its take on a virtual reality headset for smartphones, designed to bring 360º movies, games, and photos to life. The announcement follows the launch of the Daydream VR platform for Android, which was introduced at Google I/O earlier this year.

Daydream View is the successor to Google Cardboard, the dirt cheap, Android and iOS-compatible VR handheld introduced in 2014. Google's new headset, which competes with the likes of Samsung's Gear VR ($100), Zeiss's VR One Plus ($130) and LG 360 VR ($200), is more advanced than Cardboard in every way — but it still requires you to strap in a smartphone to work.

It offers a more comfortable, hands-free experience, and access to an entirely new platform focused on low latency head tracking (in other words, speeding up the time between when you move your head and when the screen adjusts to match that movement).

Daydream View will be available for pre-order on Oct. 20 through the Google Store and ships early November for $79. Before you mark your calendars, here's what you should know about Google's first attempt to strap an immersive photo and video machine on your head.