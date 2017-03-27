We Tried The Fitbit Alta HR, An Ultra-Thin Heart Rate Tracker

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

Meanwhile, Nicole went on a mountain bike ride and wore the Alta HR farther up her wrist. (Yuen says that the Alta HR is more accurate when it's slightly higher up the arm.) Fitbit's auto-tracking technology said that Nicole's average heart rate was 116 bpm, while the Apple Watch 2 said 137.

Yuen said, "Without any ground truth, it’s hard to know if one was doing any better than the other."

So, Nicole tried again. She auto-tracked a jog on the Alta HR, this time with it right next to her hand, and manually started a GPS run on the Apple Watch 2. After a short sprint, the Alta HR read 147 and the Apple Watch 173. (Just to double-check that the latter was an accurate baseline, Nicole's running partner conducted a two-finger pulse test on her wrist and counted 174 beats per minute, which was nearly identical to the watch's reading. This method may not have been 100% accurate, but we feel confident in the count.)

"Sometimes the signal can disappear or be very hard to find and it can take a little bit of time for the Alta HR to find it again," Yuen said, when asked why this seeming discrepancy had occurred.

For the entire run, the Apple Watch 2 measured a heart rate average of 166, while the Fitbit measured 141.

In a statement, FitBit said, "We conducted extensive internal studies with more than 60 subjects, which show that Fitbit’s PurePulse technology performs to industry standard expectations for optical heart rate on the wrist with an average absolute error of less than 6 bpm and an average percent error of less than 6%.”

That doesn’t quite match up to what we found when we tried to gauge how accurately the HR measures heart rate, but again, this is a first impressions review. Our testing is not as rigorous as the JAMA research we cited earlier, but it does reflect our experiences when we tried the HR. We’ll try again with a chest strap monitor, and update the results.

After publishing this review, we spent another two weeks testing the accuracy of the Alta HR's heart rate monitor by comparing the fitness tracker's readings to a chest strap, and published the results here. The results backed up our preliminary findings.

It's worth noting that the Alta HR's auto-tracking estimated Nicole's bike ride mileage as accurately as Strava (13.8 miles), even without connected GPS, which relies on the phone's GPS and is only available on the Blaze and Charge 2 bands. The app wasn't able to offer mileage for Nicole's run, however.

Although the Alta HR may not be as on-point as the Apple Watch, the Fitbit app’s heart rate display is more user-friendly than Apple’s Health app. You can easily find your average resting heart rate, which is a good measure of your overall fitness, for that day or month in the Fitbit app. Apple’s app only offers minute-by-minute results and your minimum and maximum heart rate readings. To track average heart rate readings with Apple Watch data, you need to download a third party app, like HeartWatch.