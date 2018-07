Here's How Accurate The Fitbit Alta HR Actually Is

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

There are a lot of reasons why you’d want to get a fitness tracker. Maybe you’re trying to gather insights about your sleep, or get fitter, or lose weight. Whatever your goal, one thing is true: A fitness tracker is useless if it can’t accurately measure whatever it is you’re trying to track.

Fitbit recently debuted the Alta HR, an ultra-slim wristband with a new feature: heart rate tracking. But just how accurately can the wearable track your beats per minute? When we did a first impressions review of the Alta HR last month, our preliminary tests suggested that the tracker’s heart rate technology wasn’t always on point. So we spent the last two weeks working up a sweat while wearing the new band — and as we originally suspected, the Alta HR struggled to keep up with exercises with a lot of movement and high intensity bursts. It did, however, reliably measure resting heart rate.

Experts say most people don’t actually need to know their exact heart rate during workouts, so this may not matter to you. But accuracy does matter for some, namely people with heart conditions and endurance athletes. Fitbit also heavily markets the heart rate tracking capability of its latest devices, like the Charge HR, Blaze, and Surge — and last year, it faced a class-action lawsuit over its allegedly inaccurate technology. (The company has called the allegations “baseless” and contested the lawsuit, as well as noting that the devices are “not intended to be scientific or medical devices.”)

With all that in mind, we set out to answer the question: Should you still consider the $150 Alta HR? Here’s what we found.