Facebook And Instagram Are Down For Some People

Earlier today, Facebook reported that some users were having trouble accessing Facebook’s “family of apps,” including Instagram. In a statement, a company spokesperson said, “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."



The company later confirmed that the issue is not related to a DDoS, or denial of service, attack.

The apps, which include WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, appear inaccessible to some people. According to DownDetector, Facebook has been down for some users since 11:56 a.m. ET. A live outage map shows that Facebook users in the US, Brazil, Colombia, and the UK are particularly affected.

At 10:32 a.m. PT, Facebook filed an official bug report citing "Increased Error Rates." "We are currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution," the report said.

This story is developing...