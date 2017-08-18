Finally: A Good-Looking Android Phone Without The Bloatware

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

The first thing you'll notice is that it's stunning. The phone is made of titanium (which, apparently, is stronger than the aluminum in the Pixel and iPhone) and ceramic. Most notably, it doesn't have a camera bump. It lies completely flat, which reduces any scratch risk for the camera's lens.

And I love that it's logo-less. In fact, that was a design point for Rubin: "On the phone, there’s no branding. It’s not a NASCAR. It doesn’t have a carrier brand. It doesn’t have our brand. Doesn’t have the retail channels' brand. Customers spend their hard-earned money on this. We want it to become their product."

The black version has a mirrored back that's incredibly shiny and smooth. It also attracts a lot of fingerprints. Speaking of which, there's a fingerprint sensor in the back to unlock your phone.

It doesn't feel like it'll slip out of your hand, though. There are matte edges around the display that provide just the right amount of friction (and help cellular signals go through the chassis).