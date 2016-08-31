Here's How To Check If Your Dropbox Password Was Compromised

Over 60 million account details were stolen in 2012, and the list has been leaked.

If you had a Dropbox account in mid-2012, your email address and password may be compromised.

Hackers obtained around 68 million email accounts at that time – and it was recently revealed that passwords were also at risk. The database was sent to Motherboard by the breach notification service Leakbase.

In a blog post, Dropbox wrote, "If you signed up for Dropbox prior to mid-2012 and haven’t changed your password since, you’ll be prompted to update it the next time you sign in."

The forced reset is a "purely preventative measure," according to the company.