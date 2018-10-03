If You Created A Spotify Account With Facebook, It Is Forever Tied To Facebook

A recent Facebook security breach put thousands of sites that use Facebook Login at risk of hacking. So, today, I tried to unlink my Facebook account from my Spotify account.

Because security! Essentially, attackers stole “access tokens” that allow full access to Facebook accounts, as well as access to accounts that use Facebook as a log-in (called “Facebook single sign-on”). In a statement, Spotify said it “has not experienced a security breach.” But removing your Facebook account as a log-in method would be a good precaution, anyway.

As it turns out, you can’t unlink your Facebook from Spotify! If you created a Spotify account with Facebook (likely), it is *forever* tied to your Facebook account.

When Spotify launched in the US in 2011, it required users to sign up with Facebook. In 2012, it quietly reversed its decision and allowed users to sign up with an email address, but it made that option available in tiny font on its registration page.

If you want to use a dedicated Spotify log-in, without Facebook, you have to create an entirely new Spotify account, and ask customer service to port your playlists over.

Yes, seriously. According to Spotify’s support page, you have to cancel your Premium subscription, create a new account, use the contact form to ask customer service to port your playlists over, and hope for the best.



And because you can’t create two accounts with the same email address, if your Facebook account is associated with your main email address, you have to close the old account before creating a new one, possibly losing all of your saved library and playlists!

Spotify did not immediately respond to request for comment.

However, there's an unofficial workaround for revoking Facebook permissions from Spotify!

First, you'll need to log out from Spotify. Then, on the log in page, click "Forgot username or password?" which will prompt Spotify to send you a password reset link.