Daydream View Is A Lovely – But Lonely – Way To Entertain Yourself

BuzzFeed News; Google

Google really wants to make virtual reality A Thing — even with regular nongaming folk — and the company hopes that its new affordable, smartphone-based VR headset, Daydream View, will do just that.

Daydream View, which begins shipping on Nov. 10 for $80, is a fabric-covered virtual reality headset that requires a Daydream View–ready smartphone. Right now, the only Daydream-compatible devices are the Pixel and Pixel XL, the Google-branded Android smartphones launched in October.

I’ve spent nearly a week with a Daydream View review unit and a Pixel running Daydream software. After visiting virtual museums, pseudo-skydiving, exploring far-flung planets, and hunting demon overlords, I think that the View is a great introduction to VR and what it’s capable of, but its success is contingent on whether or not more content will come to it.

While Daydream is not nearly as immersive as premium hardware like the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, the headset goes beyond what other phone-based VR experiences can offer, thanks to one killer feature: its handheld controller, with which one can tilt, swivel, and move around in their virtual world.

It’s a good start, but like other VR experiences, it’s lonely in Daydreamlandia. There isn’t a ton of stuff available yet, so it gets boring fast.