3 Privacy Settings You Should Look At If You Use Facebook
There are some privacy settings and policy changes you may have missed.
There have been a few changes to Facebook's privacy policy recently. Here are three settings you should review right now.
1. Take a look at contacts you may be uploading to Facebook without realizing it.
2. Prevent WhatsApp from sharing your data with Facebook.
3. Stop Facebook from sharing your personal interests with sites outside of Facebook.
You can always check up on your settings by clicking on the padlock icon in the top right corner of the News Feed.
Nicole Nguyen is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.