3 Privacy Settings You Should Look At If You Use Facebook

Nicole N / BuzzFeed

Facebook could be using contact information, including names, phone numbers, and email addresses, that's stored in your phone to make friend recommendations to others. This can be problematic when your contacts are confidential sources or patients.

You can view these imported contacts here. There should be a Delete All button at the top of the list that will clear all contacts at once. I had apparently uploaded over a hundred of my high school friends' contact information to Facebook, when I first joined the service.

You can prevent Facebook from uploading contacts in the future by tapping on the menu button on the bottom right, scrolling to the bottom of that page and tapping Privacy Shortcuts > More Settings > General > Upload Contacts > and then disable Upload Contacts. Manage the contacts you may have uploaded to Facebook Messenger here.